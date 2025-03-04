Wingstop to Open in Franklin

Wingstop has placed a “Coming Soon” sign in Franklin at 1203 Murfreesboro Road, in the former Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish location. Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish closed in early 2024.

We have contacted Wingstop to inquire about the expected open date but have yet to receive a reply.

Wingstop was founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX. On the menu, they offer classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans’ choice of twelve distinctive flavors. Wingstop’s menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

