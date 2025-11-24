Wingstop Adds New Spicy Marg-Inspired Fiery Lime Flavor

Nov. 13, 2025 – While everyone else goes pumpkin and peppermint, Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) is shaking things up with a bold limited-time flavor inspired by a spicy margarita. Now available nationwide, Fiery Lime* is a crave worthy combination of red chili heat and tangy lime zest that channels the punch of the cocktail classic.

Forget the dry turkey and egg nog, Wingstop is here with Fiery Lime – made for fans who want something bold, fiery and unexpected. Whether it’s friendsgiving, a watch party or the pregame before a night out, Wingstop brings the heat that transforms any gathering into the moment. Fiery Lime reminds fans that Wingstop doesn’t follow seasonal rules, it re-writes them.

An iconic Teremana® Tequila spicy margarita recipe for your crew (serving 8-10) includes:

2 cups Teremana® Reposado

¾ cup lime juice

½ cup agave nectar

2 jalapeňos (sliced & seeded)

A glass rimmed with Wingstop’s Fiery Lime flavor

Directions: Muddle jalapeños in a pitcher. Combine Teremana®, lime juice and agave in the pitcher with ice and stir. Strain and pour into Wingstop’s Fiery Lime flavor-rimmed rocks glasses over fresh ice. Garnish each glass with jalapeño slices.

Fiery Lime is available now for a limited time at Wingstop locations nationwide and through the Wingstop app and Wingstop.com.

