



A new place for wings will open soon in Nolensville.

Wings to Go is set to open on June 11 at 7180 Nolensville Road in Nolensville.

Owned locally by Tim and Barrett Nix, the new restaurant states it will offer the largest selection of wing varieties with a choice of 19 sauces.

Via Facebook, they shared, “It’s official! 🎉 OPENING JUNE 11TH! 🎉 More details about our Grand Opening coming soon – Follow us to stay up to date on everything you need to know.”

Currently, they are hiring. Those interested in working at Wings to Go are asked to complete the online application.

This will be the first location for Wings to Go in Tennessee. According to the website, the company began in 1985 across from Dover Air Force base. Then in 1989, the company began franchising with over 40 locations across the country. Featured items on the menu include boneless wings, traditional wings, buffalo shrimp, St. Louis ribs, fresh tenders, cheesesteaks, salads, sandwiches, wraps, hot dogs, pizza rolls, fried cheese cake, and their world-famous sauces.

For the latest news, visit Wings to Go on Facebook.



