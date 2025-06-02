Wings to Go in Nolensville Closes

The popular wing spot in Nolensville closed this past weekend.

Located at 7180 Nolensville Road in Nolensville, it opened for business in 2020. Owned locally by Tim and Barrett Nix, the restaurant offered a large selection of wing varieties with a choice of 19 sauces.

They shared the news of their closure on social media, stating, “The Nix Family would like to thank the Nolensville Community for your business and support these last five years. This Sunday, June 1st will be our final day. To all of our tremendous customers and our many, many fabulous employees – both present and past – we extend our heartfelt gratitude for allowing us to be a part of Nolensville. Thank You ALL for being a part of our family.”

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email