Winfield Dunn, 43rd Governor of Tennessee, Passes Away

On Saturday, September 28, at the Dunn family’s request, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s office shared that Governor Winfield Dunn passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. He was 97 years old.

Born in Meridian, Mississippi, on July 1, 1927, Dunn enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II and subsequently served as a reserve lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. Dunn graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1950 and married his wife, Betty, that same year. He continued his education at the University of Tennessee Medical Units in Memphis, earning his D.D.S. and later practicing dentistry in Shelby County.

Dunn was elected Governor of Tennessee in 1970. Prior to his election, Dunn had never held public office. As Governor, Dunn contributed to Tennessee’s flourishing by creating a statewide kindergarten program, establishing public parks, prioritizing highway construction, and creating the Department of Economic and Community Development. As the first Republican to serve as Governor in 50 years at the time of his election, he is remembered as a Governor who deeply valued civility and unified the Volunteer State. Dunn also served as chairman of both the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees and the Tennessee State Board of Regents.

Governor Dunn’s life is marked by a profound faith in the Lord, a deep love for his family and friends, and unwavering service to the people of Tennessee.

“Governor Winfield Dunn was, simply put, a genuine statesman,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “He was a true servant of the people of Tennessee. He led with principled integrity, a strong faith, and a gracious love for others. Our state is a better place because of his service and leadership. Maria and I join all Tennesseans in honoring Governor Dunn’s life, and we pray for Betty and the Dunn family in the days ahead.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email