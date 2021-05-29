Wines Perfect for Spring

Transitioning out of winter means more than flowers blooming, bright-colored clothes, and longer days. It is also a great time to explore new wine experiences. It is typical to crave lighter, more refreshing flavor profiles as the temperature climbs. Cue the simple wines with light notes to elevate our spring senses!

White Wines

White wines offer an intense aromatic experience coupled with bright, fruity flavors that are enhanced due to the acidic nature of white wines. When looking for that cool and refreshing note, you will want to choose a light to medium-bodied dry white wine. These are best consumed young when they provide the highest level of freshness and fruitiness.

Our Recommendations:

Sauvignon Blanc – Ferrari-Carano, California

Aromas and flavors of grapefruit, peach, melon, lychee, lemongrass, lime zest, lemon chiffon, and floral notes with a hint of minerality.

Pinot Grigio – Barone Fini, Italy

Aromas of floral and lemon mist with ripe juicy flavors of honeydew and apple filling the mouth.

Rosé Wines

A classic choice that bears tradition: rosé. In Europe, rosé has provided a way to enjoy red grapes that produce bright flavored wines in warmer weather. Keep in mind, lighter rosés tend to be more dry and refreshing while dark rosés tend to have more weight and are better suited for those cooler spring days.

Our Recommendations:

Josh Cellars, California

Aromas and flavors of white peach and strawberry complemented by hints of nectarine.

Whispering Angel, France

Aromas and flavors of sliced apple, pink grapefruit, peach, cream, and stones.

Sparkling Wines

Celebrate spring with a bit of bubbly! The fizzy bubbles that fill your glass with exuberant cheer are the perfect way to welcome the brightness of spring. Sparkling wines are not to be confused with champagne. Champagnes are only allowed to carry their name when they are produced in the French region of Champagne. All other bubbly wines are known as sparkling.

Our Recommendations:

Prosecco – Ruffino, Italy

Aromas and flavors of apples and peaches lead to a pleasant finish with lingering fruit and floral notes.

Sparkling Brut – Wycliff, California

Aromas and flavors with layers of raspberries, strawberries, and hints of pear.

Red Wines

Red wines are not confined to only those cold, winter months. When chosen correctly, a glass of red wine can compliment any sunny spring day. You want to choose a medium to lighter-bodied red and serve it chilled to enhance those subtle floral notes.

Our Recommendations:

Pinot Noir – Oyster Bay, New Zealand

Aromas and flavors of dark cherry with juicy black plum, elegant and silky.

Tempranillo – Elbo, Spain

Aromas and flavors of fruit, leather, and cherry.

We invite you to come into JJ’s Wine Bar today to try all of these wonderful springtime wines and more. Ask our experts for additional recommendations and food pairings for each.

JJ’s Wine Bar is located at 206 E Main St in downtown Franklin. Come by or call us at 615-942-5033.