As the days grow shorter and the temperatures drop, there’s nothing quite like a glass of robust, full-bodied red wine to warm your soul on a chilly November evening. This time of year, when cozy gatherings and hearty meals are the norm, calls for a selection of wines that can stand up to the season. There are some exceptional red wine varieties that are perfect for enjoying during the cool evenings this November.

Cabernet Sauvignon

Cabernet Sauvignon is a classic choice for cold nights. Known for its rich and bold character, it boasts flavors of blackcurrant, plus, and ofter a hint of cedar or tobacco. This wine pairs wonderfully with hearty roasts, stews, and grilled meats, making it a perfect companion for fall and winter cuisine. JJ’s Wine Bar has a large selection of Cabernet Sauvignon, including Director’s Cut and Joseph Carr.

Merlot

With its plush and velvety texture, Merlot is an excellent choice for those who prefer a softer, more approachable red wine. Its flavors of ripe red fruits and a touch of vanilla make it an ideal partner for dishes like roasted poultry, mushroom risotto, or a comforting bowl of chili. Try the Rutherford Ranch or the Duckhorn.

Zinfandel

Zinfandel is a bold and fruit-forward red wine, often associated with flavors of blackberry, cherry, and a hint of spice. This wine is a fantastic choice to accompany spice dishes, such as chili, Cajun cuisine, or even your favorite pizza. JJ’s Wine Bar has 7 Deadly Zins, St. Francis, or Director’s Cut to choose from.

Malbec

Malbec, with its deep purple hue and flavors of dark berries and cocoa, is a wine that can provide both comfort and sophistication. It pairs beautifully with red meat, particularly steak and hearty beef stews, making it an excellent choice for November gatherings. Give the Trapiche Broquel or Catena a try!

Pinot Noir

For those seeking a lighter red wine option that’s still perfect for chilly evenings, Pinot Noir is a delightful choice. It features red fruit flavors, a silky texture, and a touch of earthiness. It’s a great match for roasted poultry, salmon, or vegetarian dishes. The King Estate, Belle Glos Dairyman, or Brandborg are three great options on JJ’s menu.

JJ’s Wine Bar

As the temperatures dip and the leaves change, it’s the perfect time to savor the rich, hearty red wines that November has to offer. Whether you’re sharing a bottle with friends and family around a crackling fire or enjoying a glass by yourself with a good book, these red wine varieties will add warmth and flavor to your autumn evenings. So, stop by JJ’s Wine Bar and explore the world of hearty red wines that are tailor-made for November’s chilly nights.