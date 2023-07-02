Wine Spectator Names Local Winners of 2023 Restaurant Awards

By
Donna Vissman
-


Wine Spectator, the world’s leading authority on wine unveiled the winners of the 2023 Restaurant Awards, which honors the world’s best restaurants for wine. This year’s awards program recognizes 3,505 dining destinations from all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 70 countries internationally.

“In a time of technological innovation, restaurants offer the human experience diners are hungry for—listening to their customers and offering personalized experience,” said Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher, Wine Spectator in a statement. “This annual issue celebrates the places where wine is at the top of that conversation. I’m pleased to congratulate all 3,505 restaurants for their dedication to wine and wine-loving diners.”

Local middle Tennessee restaurants recognized include:

  • 360 Bistro
  • Audrey
  • Barcelona Wine Bar
  • Bourbon Steak
  • Carne Mare
  • E3 Chophouse
  • Jeff Ruby’s
  • Sojourner at Southall
  • Yolan
  • Char
  • Cork & Cow
  • Deacon’s New South
  • Del Frisco’s Grille -Brentwood/Nashville
  • Eddie V’s
  • Etch
  • Halls Chophouse
  • Josephine
  • Marsh House
  • Morton’s
  • Perry’s Steakhouse
  • Red Pony Restaurant
  • STK
  • The Palm Nashville
  • Twelve Thirty Club
  • Trattoria II Mulino

Find the complete list for Tennessee here.  Launched in 1981, the Restaurant Awards represent the world’s only program focused exclusively on restaurant wine service. They are assigned on three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award, with 2,001; 1,411 and 93 winners this year in each respective category.

Included in Wine Spectator’s special Restaurant Awards issue: a favorable forecast for restaurants—how today’s restaurants are staffing up, refreshing their menus and increasing their wine offerings creatively to engage their customers. The Restaurant Awards issue, which features chef and restaurateur Thomas Keller on the cover, becomes available to readers July 11th.

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

