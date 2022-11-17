Wine Pairings for the Thanksgiving Table

When it comes to planning and preparing the perfect Thanksgiving feast, don’t forget to add some awesome wines to the table that will pair perfectly with the hearty dishes we know and love.

Thankfully, there is not just one wine that pairs with your turkey, there are tons of wines to suit your own particular Thanksgiving table. We outlined some of our favorite wines that will pair amazingly with your holiday spread.

Best Wine for Turkey

Basic wine pairing says that the weight of the wine should match the weight of the foot. Since turkey is categorized as light, it goes best with a lighter wine as a bold heavy wine will overpower the turkey. A light to medium-bodied wine with fair acidity will pair great with turkey as the acidity will cut through grease, fat, and oil and helps cleanse the palate.

Light-bodied Beaujolais pairs incredibly with your turkey as it is refreshing, fruity, not too full-bodied or tannic, and has many variations to meet everyone’s taste.

Chardonnay is ideal for a classic roasted bird. It will complement a variety of flavors, such as the herb notes used in basting. The wine’s crisp acidity, mineral undertones, and fruit-forward nature bring out the flavors of turkey. Also, Chardonnay is perfect for sipping alongside your turkey prep!

Versatile Wine for the Table

For red wine lovers, Pinot Noir is a great match for your Thanksgiving table. Pinot Noir has bright high acidity and can pair with not only turkey but also all of the beautiful sides on the table. Look for Pinot Noirs that have notes of mushroom and tart cherry flavors.

For white wine, you will want to make sure it is not too sweet but has a hint of acidity to complement the other flavors on the table. Pinot Grigio has earthy and citrus flavors. You turkey, stuffing, and sides will pair great with its notes of lemon zest, cantaloupe, and almond.

The Perfect Wine Pair for Thanksgiving Dessert

You can choose to have your wine as a dessert or you can pair it with something decadent from the dessert table.

Riesling can be enjoyed sweet or dry on its own. The wine is known for it its flavor notes of green apple, beeswax, jasmine, and lime. It pairs well with spice heavy dishes, like apple pie.

Another sweet wine, typically bubbly, is a Moscato di’Asti. Moscato di’Asti is great on its own or beside your dessert. Its Asian pear notes pair incredibly with cranberry desserts.

