Wine Gift Baskets for the Holidays – 2021 Edition

The end of the year is the perfect time to show loved ones and clients alike how much you appreciate them. For the wine lovers in your life, a gift basket filled with carefully selected, delightful presents will let them know how much you care.

JJs Wine Bar presents the 2021 guide to exceptional holiday gift baskets.

Wine, Of Course

Every wine-centric gift basket needs a bottle or two of intentionally procured wine. Don’t settle for a grocery store bottle on the way to a party as a host gift. If you know what your holiday gift basket recipient likes in a wine, go with their favorite. If you’re unsure of their favorite wine, do you know if they prefer reds or whites? Dry or sweet? The experts at JJs can guide you to great options based on what you do know of their penchants. And if you’re still not sure, add a bottle of both!

Accessories

Wine plus trinkets and accessories take your holiday gift basket to the next level. Whether you are going refined and elegant for the connoisseur in your life or your oenophile prefers gifts that are fun and a little out-of-the-box, we’ve got you covered:

Wine Glasses , whether stemware or stemless, are a great way to express personality

, whether stemware or stemless, are a great way to express personality Wine Charms take any bottle to fancy. Dress them up and personalize your wine bottle – there’s no confusion whose it is!

take any bottle to fancy. Dress them up and personalize your wine bottle – there’s no confusion whose it is! Wine Coolers made of marble keep bottles of white at the perfect temperature throughout your meal, whether a summer picnic, dining al fresco in the autumn or sharing a holiday meal around your table.

made of marble keep bottles of white at the perfect temperature throughout your meal, whether a summer picnic, dining al fresco in the autumn or sharing a holiday meal around your table. Serving trays made from bamboo or recycled, melted wine bottles are beautiful ways to transition the basket from just wine to culinary accompaniments.

Pair it Well

Make the basket a complete experience with treats thoughtfully paired with the selected wine in the gift basket. You can go savory with charcuterie delicacies such as olives, nuts, cheeses, meats and crackers or take it the sweet route with elegant chocolates or fruit.

The Final Touch

Just when they think your wine gift basket can’t get any better, they see the pièce de resistance: a gift certificate for JJs Wine Bar! Your client, bestie or family member can use it on a scrumptious meal, select a special bottle of wine to take home, enjoy wine by the glass or find the perfect wine accessory.

Stop by or call 615-942-5033 for wine, accessories, gift cards or just more great ideas for the perfectly curated wine gift basket sure to please anyone on your holiday list this year!