Wine Down at Taziki’s with Dinner Bundle this Fall

September 5, 2023 – Taziki’s Mediterranean Café understands that with the start of school and the end of summer vacations, life can get very busy and even seem overwhelming. That’s why the popular fast-casual brand is helping guests slow down and enjoy dinner the Mediterranean way — with its limited-time promotion featuring special dinner bundles, wine pairings and other drink specials.

Taziki’s fall dinner bundle gives guests the option to choose between two appetizers and three feasts, plus two pieces of delicious baklava to top off the meal all for a special price. Two kids’ meals can be added for an additional $8. Appetizers include hummus and spicy hummus, feast options are chicken kebobs, grilled salmon and chargrilled lamb. The special is available from Sept. 4 through Oct. 29, from 5 p.m. to close, at participating Taziki’s locations.

“Dinner is an essential component of the Mediterranean lifestyle and one of the reasons I fell in love with Greek culture,” said Taziki’s Founder Keith Richards. “In today’s busy world, everyone can benefit by slowing things down in the evening and enjoying unrushed time with family and friends over a delicious Mediterranean meal. As we say at Taziki’s, this is how we ‘Live the Good Life.’”

Guests will appreciate Taziki’s relaxed evening atmosphere, especially the patios on crisp fall evenings. Each location also features an alcohol offer, ranging from a free appetizer with the purchase of two alcoholic beverages, $3 glasses of wine with a dinner bundle to half-off full wine bottles. Pricing and specifics vary by location, so check with your local restaurant for more details and specials.

To learn more about Taziki’s and specific location details visit https://www.tazikis.com/location to find a store near you.

Source: Restaurant News