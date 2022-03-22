Windy and Warm, Then Rain and Storms- Tuesday Weather

Your Tuesday morning will start warm and windy as a front moves in bringing heavy rains, more gusty winds and we will be watching for the possibility of severe storms as this front has a history of damaging tornadoes to our west.

From the NWS in Nashville:

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 15 to 20 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Watch for our afternoon forecast for updates.