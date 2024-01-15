Wind Chill Advisory Issued 1-15-2024

By
Clark Shelton
-
weather.gov

2 products issued by NWS for: Nashville International Airport TN

Wind Chill Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
249 PM CST Mon Jan 15 2024

Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-
Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield,
Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina,
Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville,
McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville,
Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage,
Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown,
Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin,
Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne,
Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma,
Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton,
Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski
249 PM CST Mon Jan 15 2024

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional
  snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Wind Chill
  Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
  as 15 below zero tonight and Tuesday night.

* WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST Tuesday.
  For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 10 AM
  CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind
  chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

