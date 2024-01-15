Wind Chill Advisory Issued 1-15-2024

Wind Chill Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 249 PM CST Mon Jan 15 2024 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-161200- /O.NEW.KOHX.WC.Y.0001.240116T0500Z-240117T1600Z/ /O.CON.KOHX.WS.W.0001.000000T0000Z-240116T1200Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 249 PM CST Mon Jan 15 2024 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero tonight and Tuesday night. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$

