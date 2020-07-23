



A concert film featuring Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Trace Adkins and Parmalee will be shown at venues across the United States on Saturday, July 25 at 8:30pm.

Several Tennessee drive-ins will show the film, with the closest screening taking place at the Hi-Way 50 Drive in, located in Lewisburg.

This one-night-only event allows fans to enjoy cinematic interviews, storytelling, and musical performances from the safety of their vehicle.

Win Free Tickets!

Ole Red is hosting a ticket giveaway. Enter for a chance to win a ticket for you and five friends (1 vehicle with up to 6 people). The Sweepstakes ends Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 12 pm CT. Enter here.

Ticket Info

In Tennessee, screenings will take place in Camden, Lewisburg, Memphis, Tullahoma, Maryville, Sparta, Elizabethton and Athens. A screening also takes place in Franklin, KY (only an hour or so away). For a full list of venues and ticket information, click here.

And check out the Today Show this Friday, as Blake has teased he will release a new song with Gwen called “Happy Anywhere.”



