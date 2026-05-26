Win Free Whataburger for a Year This National Hamburger Day

National Hamburger Day falls on May 28 this year, and Whataburger is marking the occasion with a free Whataburger offer and a sweepstakes where 50 Rewards members can win free food for an entire year. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Whataburger National Hamburger Day Deal?

On Thursday, May 28, Whataburger Rewards members who order a medium Fry and medium Drink — either online or by scanning the app in-store — will receive a free Whataburger. That same order also earns an entry into the Whataburger for a Year sweepstakes.

What Do Whataburger for a Year Winners Receive?

Fifty lucky winners will receive monthly offers delivered to their Whataburger app for 12 months. Each month includes:

1 Free Whataburger Whatameal with Medium Fry and Medium Drink

1 Free Whatachick’n Sandwich Whatameal with Medium Fry and Medium Drink

1 Free À La Carte 9 Piece WhataWings

1 Free À La Carte Breakfast Item of Your Choice (Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, Taquito, Breakfast on a Bun, or Biscuit Sandwich)

1 Free 16 oz Shake

The total prize value is up to $420 in Whataburger favorites. Each monthly offer is valid for 30 days after delivery and can be redeemed one at a time. The sweepstakes is limited to one prize per person and per household.

How Do You Enter Without Making a Purchase?

Whataburger Rewards members who prefer not to make a purchase on May 28 can still enter the sweepstakes by emailing sweepstakes@wbhq.com. Full terms and conditions are available on the Whataburger website.

Source: Whataburger