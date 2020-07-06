



An angler’s dream fishing trip with the legendary Bill Dance is one of the outstanding packages available for a lucky winner in the 2020 Tennessee Conservation Raffle sponsored by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation.

The fishing package is one of the seven, priceless outdoor experience adventures put together this year by the TWRF. The winner will be treated to a 1-day, 6-hour trip with one of America’s most recognized fishermen. Mr. Dance has generously donated the trip and depending on the time of year and his schedule, the trip could be fishing for Mississippi River catfish, jigging for crappie or going after largemouth bass in one of West Tennessee’s many lakes.

In addition to the fishing trip, the winner will receive an Ascend 12T Sit-on Top Kayak, a fishing kayak so stable, anglers can stand up and cast from it. In addition, the winner will receive a Bass Pro Shops gift card valued at $1,000 that can be used for online purchases, catalog orders, and purchases at any Bass Pro Shops or Cabela’s retail store.

Formerly known as the Elk Tag Raffle, this year’s Conservation Raffle has opportunities for everyone whether a hunter, fisherman, camper, or lover of the outdoors. One hundred percent of the funds from the raffle goes to support wildlife habitat restoration.

In addition to the fishing package, other packages available this year include an elk hunting package including a tag to participate in the 2020 Tennessee elk hunt; deer hunting package including a deer hunt on Presidents Island with crossbow and gear; off-road package with a 2020 Honda Pioneer UTV; turkey hunting package including gun and participation in the Governor’s One Shot Turkey Hunt; waterfowl hunting package; and a camping package. All the packages feature additional items and a complete list of the prizes can be found at https://raffle.twrf.net/.

A single ticket is $20, three tickets for $50, and 10 for $100 and are on sale now until Aug. 16. There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets that can be purchased and the more tickets you buy, the better opportunity you have of grabbing one of the packages. Raffle tickets may be purchased online directly at https://raffle.twrf.net/.

The winning tickets will be drawn live this year at the August meeting of the Commission which will be held in Kingsport. The seven winners will be drawn for the seven great packages. The first person drawn will get to select the prize package they prefer. The next person drawn will select their package and the process will continue until all seven packages are selected.

TWRF is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting habitat conservation, responsible land stewardship, and Tennessee’s hunting and fishing heritage for the benefit of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Tennessee’s outdoor enthusiasts.



