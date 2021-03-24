Win 3 Months of Sunless Tanning at A Moments Peace

We have all been told from a young age to be mindful of the amount of time that we spend in the sun because too much sun can lead to moles, early aging and even skin cancer. The perfect solution to this problem is sunless tanning. Sunless tanning is offered in a few forms: self-tanning lotions that have a tendency to be uneven, pricey professional custom spray tans and the premium, near flawless VersaSpa spray tan booth.

You can try out VersaSpa for yourself by entering A Moment’s Peace Salon and Day Spa’s giveaway on their Instagram page. The winner of this giveaway will receive 3 months (12 sessions) worth of VersaSpa tans valued at $360!

So how do you get the most out of your VersaSpa sunless tanning experience? These are some of our top suggestions to obtain the best results possible.

The Dos

Exfoliate & Shave: Exfoliate and shave the day before your appointment. Exfoliation helps to remove the dead skin cells to reveal fresh skin underneath. Shaving your skin not only removes hair but also provides a smooth surface for the spray to adhere to.

Use a Spray Tan Primer: A Spray Tan Primer helps to even out the condition of your skin. It also helps to allow your tan to penetrate deeper and provide quicker results.

Take It Off! Remove all makeup, deodorant and perfumes. You do not want any uneven finishes, so make sure you walk into the booth as a clean canvas.

What to Wear: Easy and loose is what we're aiming for. If there's ever a time to bust out your sweats and a t-shirt, it is now. Continue to wear loose clothing until you are able to shower.

Hydrate: Keeping your skin hydrated after your spray tan is important to have a long-lasting tan and keeping it looking new. VersaSpa has its own line of products to help with this.

The Don’ts

Mindful Waxing: Make sure your waxing appointment is at least 48 hours prior to your spray tan. The process of waxing opens up the pores and it can take up to 2 days for the pores to close again. This cannot only lead to possible skin irritation but also an uneven tan. Do not obtain a wax after your spray tan as it can strip color away.

Lotions: Do not use any lotions the day of your sunless tanning session as they can block the absorption of the spray tan solution.

Avoid the Shower and the Gym: Avoid taking a shower or going to the gym for 4-6 hours after your spray tan.

Quick, easy and near flawless – we know you will love your results!

