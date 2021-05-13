Win Up to $1,500 In Brentwood’s Best Ash Contest

The City of Brentwood and the Brentwood Tree Board have a contest currently in place that could allow you to win up to $1,500. Brentwood’s Best Ash is a photo and mapping contest designed to help educate the community about the invasion of the Emerald Ash Borer and its attack on Ash Trees. Contest prize winners can win up to $1,500 and t-shirts are randomly given away each week. Anyone is eligible to win.

City Commissioner and Tree Board Member Nelson Andrews said, “this contest and the data collected is important to the City of Brentwood, and the educational benefit of participating, not to even mention the prize money, is fantastic! We hope to have several hundred entries.”

Brentwood Tree Board Member and contest manager, Brian Evans, said, “we need your help to spread the word about the contest but more importantly the devastation caused by the Emerald Ash Borer. We encourage you to look around the community and your property for ash trees, which would be helpful information for the City of Brentwood to know for the future.”

There are two judging categories for entries, which include the photo and location of an Ash Tree. Photo entries will be judged on artistic expression, originality, creativity and demonstration of the theme, Brentwood’s Best Ash. The second category is for Ash Tree location, and winners are determined by the total number of unique locations submitted per entrant. For both categories, the tree must be an ash species tree and located within the Brentwood city limits.

Brentwood’s Best Ash Contest is open to anyone who lives, works, or attends school in Brentwood. Employees of the City are not eligible to win. Deadline to enter is midnight on June 15, 2021 and winners will be announced at the July 4th Celebration at Crockett Park and later on the City’s social media pages. All photographs submitted become the property of the City of Brentwood and, as such, may be published elsewhere (including social media pages) without the express written consent of the entrant. Special thanks to the State Volunteer Mutual Insurance Company, SVMIC for the donation of prizes for this contest. See official rules on the City of Brentwood website and learn more on how to submit your entries at www.BrentwoodTN.gov/BrentwoodsBestAsh.