Wilson County School Art Teacher Featured on GMA

Watertown High School Art Teacher Derek Elwell has a special skill that was recently featured on Good Morning America.
Featured on the “GMA Play of the Day”, Elwell is shown in a video where he draws using both hands on a dry-erase board while never lifting the marker.
The original video comes from student Brayden Hicks who shared the video on Tik Tok. Hicks stated on Tik Tok, “Brooo my art teacher smooth with it.”
Wilson County School shared the “GMA Play of the Day” on Facebook. Stating, “ICYMI: Watertown High School Art Teacher, Derek Elwell has become a viral social media sensation in recent weeks with his simultaneous two-handed portrait drawings. Over 30 million views! GMA gave him a shoutout this past weekend as their ‘GMA Play of the Day!'”
Watch the GMA video below.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.