Wilson Bank & Trust Welcomes Members of New Advisory Boards

Wilson Bank & Trust has formed new advisory boards in Nashville and Williamson County to help provide local insights to the bank’s board of directors.

The advisors, consisting of local business leaders and community figures, will help provide direction specifically for the bank’s newest offices, which are located on West End Avenue in Nashville and in Cool Springs. WBT officials formally welcomed the members of the advisory boards during an annual dinner at the bank’s Main Office in Lebanon recently.

Joining the Nashville advisory board are commercial developer Don Caire; Foundation Title COO Chris Cantrell; Infinity Church founder Jeff Carr; Leisa Gill, director of client experience at LBMC; commercial developer Craig Lane; and commercial real estate broker Lee Paradise.

Inaugural members of WBT’s Williamson County advisory board are grocery operator Al Carman; Franklin Special School District HR Director Leslie Duke; Four Star Paving partner Robert Loudermilk II; mortgage investor Greg Merriman; sports talk radio host Doug Matthews; Montgomery Bell Academy football coach and former Titan Chris Sanders; and Nashville Machine Company partner Lynn Wilson.

Since the bank’s inception in 1987, Wilson Bank has established local advisory boards consisting of business leaders and professionals to advise its board of directors. Members of these boards serve three-year terms.

Wilson Bank & Trust (www.wilsonbank.com), member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is a locally owned bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, WB&T currently operates 28 full-service offices in nine Middle Tennessee counties, offering a comprehensive list of financial products that includes secondary market mortgage loans and mobile and online banking services.