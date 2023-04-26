Wilson Bank & Trust to Celebrate New Brentwood Location

Wilson Bank & Trust (WBT) has opened a new office in Brentwood, TN at 5029 Harpeth Drive in Brentwood. This is the bank’s second location in Williamson County. Wilson Bank & Trust opened its first Williamson County location three years ago in Cool Springs.

The bank opened to customers in late March and a grand opening celebration will be held April 27. The event is free and open to the public from 11 AM to 1 PM with a Chamber ribbon cutting at 11:30 AM.

The freestanding location features 4,454 square feet in the heart of Maryland Farms.

“We are thrilled to add a new full-service location in Williamson County and better serve our customer needs in this area,” said WBT CEO John McDearman. “Brentwood is a thriving community, and this location is an excellent place to deepen our roots in Williamson County alongside our Cool Springs office.”

The Maryland Farms location is led by Office Manager Dane Brunett and Assistant Office Manager Kelly Berryman.

The bank formed in Lebanon in 1987 and operates in ten Tennessee counties.