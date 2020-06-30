Wilson Bank & Trust Expands Retail Space at Cool Springs Location





Wilson Bank & Trust (WBT) has expanded its 28th full-service office on Carothers Parkway in Cool Springs. With the success and growth at this location, the office recently leased the space next door, formerly Farmers Insurance, increasing its retail space by 1,760 square feet.

The new space features a small lobby and additional office space, including three new offices utilized by a commercial lender, a mortgage lender and a financial advisor.

“Expanding our office space in the Cool Springs market enables us to better serve our customers and supports our growth in Williamson County,” said Regional President John Goodman. “We are excited for the future in this vibrant location.”

WBT opened the Carothers Parkway location, the bank’s first Williamson Co. office, in January 2019.

Wilson Bank & Trust (www.wilsonbank.com), member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is a community bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, WB&T currently operates 28 full-service offices in nine Middle Tennessee counties, offering a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and mobile and online banking services.



