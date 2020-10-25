Wilson Bank & Trust Announces Williamson County Market Leader

Keely Hall has joined Wilson Bank & Trust as the bank’s Williamson County Market Leader, officials announced recently.

Hall has worked in financial services for 18 years, most recently as market president at FirstBank, where he’d also served as a commercial lender starting in 2010. His previous roles at national/regional banks and an investment firm included branch manager and financial advisor. Originally from Lubbock, Texas, Hall attended Monterey High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in theology from Pepperdine University.

In the community, Hall currently serves as the president of the Rotary Club of Brentwood and is a board member for the Williamson County Chamber Foundation. He is also an active member and a children’s and youth ministry volunteer at Otter Creek Church in Brentwood. Hall and his wife Melissa live in Franklin with their three teenage daughters.

Keely Hall is based at the Cool Springs office of Wilson Bank & Trust, located at 9200 Carothers Parkway. He can be reached at (615) 600-0928 or at [email protected]

Wilson Bank & Trust (www.wilsonbank.com), member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is a community bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, WB&T currently operates 28 full-service offices in nine Middle Tennessee counties, offering a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and mobile and online banking services.