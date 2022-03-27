Wilson Bank & Trust Adds New SBA Loan Leader

Wilson Bank & Trust (WBT) announced the addition of Vice President Blair Smyly to lead the bank’s growing SBA Loan program. The strategic hire is part of of WBT’s focus on continued growth and invaluable service across communities.

Smyly brings more than 17 years of banking experience, including SBA lending in the Nashville, Chattanooga and Northwest Georgia markets, as well as retail and commercial lending experience.

“This effort is an important piece in continuing to build and grow relationships with our business customers,” said Wes Taylor, SVP Consumer & Small Business Lending. “Blair brings the knowledge and energy necessary to propel this program forward as we continue to grow.”

Prior to joining WBT, Smyly worked as a commercial banker and SBA lender for Synovus Bank. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Mississippi College.

As an active member of the community, Smyly is a member of the Board of Directors for Junior Achievement of Middle Tennessee and resides in Franklin with his wife and three children.

