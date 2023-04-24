Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Festival Music Tour is Coming to Franklin

Willie Nelson, Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Blackbird Presents and Live Nation announce an additional 16 shows scheduled for the fall of 2023 as part of the 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour. The tour stops at FirstBank Amphitheater on September 10th.

The largest-ever Outlaw Tour continues the celebration of Willie’s milestone 90th birthday just as Willie wants it – on the road with his friends, family and beloved fans. These new can’t miss shows feature an incredible lineup of artists including: Willie Nelson & Family, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack, The Avett Brothers, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gov’t Mule, The String Cheese Incident, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Los Lobos, Elizabeth Cook and Particle Kid.

“I am so thrilled to announce these additional dates for our 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour” says Willie Nelson in a release. “I can’t wait to keep the celebration of my 90th birthday going into the fall with this great lineup of artists, my friends and family, and of course, the amazing fans.”

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 AM (local for each venue) at LiveNation.com. VIP packages, including great seats and exclusive festival merchandise, will be available. Citi is the official card of the Outlaw Music Festival. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 25 at 10AM local until Thursday, April 27 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment. com.