Country Music Hall of Fame member Willie Nelson will bring his Willie Nelson & Family Tour to the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum for two shows on Friday, May 1 and Saturday, May 2, both shows begin at 8 p.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6, 2020, at 10 am. Tickets range from $75 to $500 (plus fees). For more information or to purchase tickets, visit CMATheater.com.

Nelson is featured in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s continuing exhibition Outlaws & Armadillos: Country’s Roaring ‘70s. The exhibition looks at the relationship between Austin, Texas and Nashville during the 1970s, an era of freewheeling cultural and artistic exchange that skirted the status quo and changed country music. The exhibition opened in May 2018 and continues through Feb. 14, 2021.

About Willie Nelson

With a six-decade career and 200 plus albums, this iconic Texan is the creative genius behind the historic recordings of Crazy, Red Headed Stranger and Stardust. Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist. He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force. Most recently, in 2017, he released two albums of newly recorded performances: God’s Problem Child, with 13 new songs that debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Country album chart and #10 on the Billboard 200, and Willie Nelson and The Boys (Willie’s Stash, Vol. 2), that includes 11 country classics and one brand-new song performed by Nelson and his sons Lukas and Micah.

In 2018, he released Last Man Standing in April to celebrate his 85th birthday. It is comprised entirely of songs newly-penned by Nelson (and longtime collaborator and producer Buddy Cannon). In September 2018, he released the album My Way, a collection of newly recorded standards and classics originally made famous by Nelson’s close friend and musical colleague Frank Sinatra. It went on to win the GRAMMY Award for Best Traditional Pop Album.

In 2019, he released Ride Me Back Home, a new studio album with 11 recordings that are a reflective upbeat journey through life, love and time’s inescapable rhythms viewed from Nelson’s inimitable perspective. In January 2020, the title song received the GRAMMY Award for Best Country Solo Performance, making it his 10th GRAMMY win. In April 2020, Nelson’s next set of 11 newly recorded songs will release on his album First Rose of Spring – an atmospheric soulful showcase of beautifully written songs and poignant performances. These new songs and performances add to his classic catalog, and find Nelson rolling at a creative peak, writing and singing and playing with the seasoned wit and wisdom that comes from the road, which he still travels along performing for fans.

