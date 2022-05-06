Willie Nelson Concert at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin Has Been Postponed Due to COVID

The Willie Nelson and Family concert scheduled for tonight at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin has been postponed due to COVID.

FirstBank Amphitheater shared on social media, “Due to a positive Covid case in the Willie Nelson Family Band, the Franklin, TN show at the FirstBank Amphitheater tonight and the Brandon Amphitheater in Brandon, MS on May 7 will be postponed to June 17 in Brandon, MS and June 19 in Franklin, TN.”

The rescheduled show will feature the original line-up with Willie Nelson and Family along with Charley Crockett and Drayton Farley.

FirstBank will honor tickets for tonight’s show for the new date. Find more information on their website here. 

