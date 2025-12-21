Willie Cole Brings Acclaimed Chalkboard Paintings to Country Music Hall of Fame’s Haley Gallery

The Haley Gallery at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will present Willie Cole: Old School, an exhibition showcasing new works by the acclaimed American sculptor and printmaker. The exhibition, which is free and open to the public beginning the evening of Jan. 15 through March 13, 2026, will offer a new series of seven chalkboard paintings. The paintings feature one topical word and multiple acronyms created from the artist’s thoughts and inspirations on the word, including “Dixie,” “Hate” and “Love.” The exhibition will include Cole’s largest chalkboard painting, which is inspired by the word “Patriot.” Examples of Cole’s chalkboard paintings are featured in the collections of Atlanta’s High Museum of Art, the Studio Museum in Harlem and the Utah Museum of Fine Arts.

In addition to this new group of paintings, the gallery will present a series of rarely seen artist studies, created over more than three decades, in which Cole develops his acronyms for larger works. The exhibition will also feature additional paintings and prints that have never been shown in Tennessee.

Willie Cole: Old School is curated by Paul Barrett, who is also curating the upcoming career survey Willie Cole: My Brand is History, at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts in 2027.

All work on view in the Haley Gallery is available for purchase. Prices and details are available upon request.

Opening reception

On Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, the gallery will host a reception with Cole to celebrate the exhibition opening. The reception, which will take place between 5 and 8 p.m., will include a performance by Cole, and is free and open to the public. More information on the event and the exhibition can be found on the Haley Gallery’s website.

