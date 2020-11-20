Williamson Weekend: 5 Holiday Happenings This Weekend

1. Photo with Santa at Vintage 615

Vintage 615

5075 Main Street, Spring Hill

Saturday, November 21, 11 am – 3 pm

Santa is making a stop in Spring Hill. Grab your photo with Santa this Saturday, November 21.

Margaret Ziegler, who co-owns the store with her husband, Chris, and oversees daily operations at Vintage 615, said she is thrilled to continue the store’s annual Photos with Santa event despite the pandemic.

“We want everyone to know that Santa is still coming for the 10th year in a row!” Ziegler said. “The process will look a little different this year, with an abundance of precautions in place to ensure everyone’s health and safety, but rest assured that the experience will be just as special as everyone has come to expect through the years.”

The free Photos with Santa events will include drive-through check-in processes with a limited number of families permitted in line for photos at a time. After checking in, the group will receive a text notification that it is time to line up for their photo. Participants will be offered hand sanitizer at the door and the bench for photos will be sanitized between each visit.