Williamson Weekend: 5 Holiday Happenings This Weekend

1. Photo with Santa at Vintage 615
Vintage 615
5075 Main Street, Spring Hill
Saturday, November 21, 11 am – 3 pm
Santa is making a stop in Spring Hill. Grab your photo with Santa this Saturday, November 21.
Margaret Ziegler, who co-owns the store with her husband, Chris, and oversees daily operations at Vintage 615, said she is thrilled to continue the store’s annual Photos with Santa event despite the pandemic.
“We want everyone to know that Santa is still coming for the 10th year in a row!” Ziegler said. “The process will look a little different this year, with an abundance of precautions in place to ensure everyone’s health and safety, but rest assured that the experience will be just as special as everyone has come to expect through the years.”
The free Photos with Santa events will include drive-through check-in processes with a limited number of families permitted in line for photos at a time. After checking in, the group will receive a text notification that it is time to line up for their photo. Participants will be offered hand sanitizer at the door and the bench for photos will be sanitized between each visit.
2. Christmas Village Photo Shoot at Elks Lodge
Elks Lodge Christmas Photo Village
485 Oak Meadow Drive, Franklin
Saturday, November 21, 10 am – 4 pm – Sunday, November 22, 10 am – 4 pm
3. Opryland Holiday Events
2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville
Christmas is not canceled at Opryland. While ICE is not back this year, you can still ice skate, ice tube down the slide, try out the bumper cars, see the reindeer, and see the new “I Love Christmas Movie” exhibit. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Buy tickets here.
4. Cheekwood Holiday Lights
1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville
The traditional holiday lights kick off Friday. Meet the reindeer – Hope and Dolly, make s’mores by the campfire, and walk thru the display of over one milion lights. Tickets are timed this year and you must wear a mask at the exhibit.
Buy tickets here.
5. The Field at Franklin
1810 Columbia Avenue, Franklin
The drive-in movie theater is Franklin is showing movies this weekend. Grab the family and get ready for Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse showing on Friday and Saturday. You must purchase tickets ahead of time. No tickets are sold at the gate.
Buy tickets here.