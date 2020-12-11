Williamson Weekend: 5 Holiday Happenings This Weekend

1. “Elf” at The Field at Franklin
The Field at Franklin
1810 Columbia Avenue, Franklin
Saturday, Dec. 12, 6:30 p – Sunday, Dec. 13, 6:30 p
Don’t miss your chance to see the last drive-in movie at The Field at Franklin. “Elf” is playing Saturday and Sunday night. The cost per car is $25. Purchase your tickets here.
2. Melinda Doolittle Christmas Concert
Friday, Dec. 11 7:30 p & Saturday, Dec 12 2:30 p
Typcially, you might be able to catch the Franklin resident performing at the Franklin Theater during the holidays. This year, you can catch a virtual concert. Melinda will perform two Zoom concerts this weekend called “Home for Christmas.”
Purchase your tickets here.
3. Drive-Thru Nativity in Franklin
Franklin United Methodist Church
120 Aldergate Way, Franklin
Friday, Dec. 11, 4:30 p – 8 p
This year, Franklin United Methodist is hosting a free drive-thru nativity on Friday. They are asking you to make a reservation for the event here.
4. Sounds of Christmas
Rolling Hills Community Church
7198 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville TN
Friday, December 11, 6 p – 8 p
Rolling Hills Community Church will host a free Christmas Concert called “Sounds of Christmas” on Friday night at 6pm. The event includes a photo booth, food trucks, s’mores stations, and kids activities. At 6:30pm, the concert will premiere on screens for a drive in style way to watch from your car!
5. Bah Hum Booze
The Mockingbird Restaurant
3035 Reserve Boulevard, Spring Hill
Saturday, Dec. 12, 9 p
Join the ghost of Christmas present on December 12th for cocktails, desserts, and some rowdy Christmas fun in the farmhouse! Dessert bar by The Sweet Easy. Live Christmas carolers. Nibbles by Chef Joe & Chef Nadir. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased by calling 931-487-9787. 21+. Limited availability for social distancing