Williamson Weekend: 5 Holiday Happenings This Weekend

1. Citizens Christmas Parade at Harlinsdale Farm
Harlinsdale Farm
239 Franklin Road, Franklin
Saturday, December 5, 11 am
This Saturday is the Citizens Christmas parade, a parade organized and funded by people in the community thru a GoFundMe. Face coverings are required at the parade for those under the age of 12.
2. Free Drive-Thru Light Display with City of Franklin
Eastern Flank Battlefield Park
1368 Eastern Flank Circle, Franklin
Friday, Dec. 4 – Saturday, Dec. 5, 5 pm – 8 pm
This drive thru Christmas Light display is free thanks in part to the City of Franklin sponsors, Middle Tennessee Electric and Dreams Come True Princess Parties. The display will include Christmas lights, characters, and more. The first 300 vehicles will also receive a goodie bag.
3. Thompson’s Station Holiday Market
Homestead Manor
4683 Columbia Avenue, Thompson Station
Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 am – 5 pm
Celebrate the holidays with small businesses! Located at Homestead Manor in Thompson’s Station, you won’t want to miss this event. Hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind gifts made by local residents.
4. City of Brentwood Neighborhood Luminaires
Brentwood Neighborhoods
Saturday, December 5, dusk until 9 pm
During the evening of Saturday, December 5, starting at dusk til 9 p.m. neighborhoods are encouraged to display luminaries. The city sets the date, but each Homeowner Association plans the details. For safety, please consider using glow sticks or flameless candles. In the event of rain or inclement weather, the luminary date will be Sunday, December 6. Each neighborhood, usually through its Homeowners Association, makes the final decision on luminary postponement.
5. Santa Visits Local Neighborhoods
Saturday, December 5, 10 am – 3 pm
City of Franklin Fire Department is bringing Santa to Franklin neighborhoods. The remaining dates are December 5th, December 12th, and December 19th, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Santa’s exact routes, along with approximate neighborhood arrival times, are available on the Santa Tracker.