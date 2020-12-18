Williamson Weekend: 5 Holiday Happenings This Weekend

1. Live Nativity at Church of the Good Shepard
Church of the Good Shepard
1420 Wilson Pike, Brentwood
Friday, Dec. 18, 7 p and 8 pm
The Church of the Good Shepard is hosting their free live nativity on Friday, Dec. 18. You have two chances to see the performance, one at 7 p and 8 p.
2. Christmas Cookie Decorating at Pies by Gigi
Pies by Gigi
330 Franklin Road, Brentwood
Sunday, Dec. 20, 2 pm
Join in at Pies By Gigi for a festive and fun Christmas Cookie Decorating Party for ALL ages! The Pies by Gigi team will help ring in the season with lots of sprinkles, sweets, and fun. Enjoy the magic of Christmas with holiday music while you decorate and make special cookies for Santa and YOU!
Purchase your ticket here.
3. Craig Campbell’s Family Christmas at Puckett’s
Franklin United Methodist Church
120 Aldergate Way, Franklin
Friday, Dec. 11, 4:30 p – 8 p
4. Cars and Coffee
Columbia Motor Alley, Columbia
Saturday, Dec. 19, 7 am – 10 am
Cars and Coffee is back just in time for Christmas! Grab some coffee and cruise to Columbia Motor Alley Saturday morning from 7-10am to see some cool cars!
5. Nashville Nutcracker -Free Televised
Friday, Dec. 18, 7 p
Nashville Ballet is partnering with CBS affiliate NewsChannel 5 to present a FREE televised premiere of Nashville’s Nutcracker this holiday season for the first time in company history. Join us as we take a sparkling—and socially distant—journey through the Land of the Sweets and Music City’s glittering past right from the comfort of your own living room.