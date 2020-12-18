Williamson Weekend: 5 Holiday Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-
1. Live Nativity at Church of the Good Shepard

Live Nativity

Church of the Good Shepard
1420 Wilson Pike, Brentwood
Friday, Dec. 18, 7 p and 8 pm

The Church of the Good Shepard is hosting their free live nativity on Friday, Dec. 18. You have two chances to see the performance, one at 7 p and 8 p.

2. Christmas Cookie Decorating at Pies by Gigi

Pies by Gigi
photo from Pies by Gigi

Pies by Gigi
330 Franklin Road, Brentwood
Sunday, Dec. 20, 2 pm

Join in at Pies By Gigi for a festive and fun Christmas Cookie Decorating Party for ALL ages! The Pies by Gigi team will help ring in the season with lots of sprinkles, sweets, and fun. Enjoy the magic of Christmas with holiday music while you decorate and make special cookies for Santa and YOU!

Purchase your ticket here. 

3. Craig Campbell’s Family Christmas at Puckett’s

Craig Campbell
photo from Craig Campbell Facebook

Franklin United Methodist Church
120 Aldergate Way, Franklin
Friday, Dec. 11, 4:30   p – 8 p

Check out Craig Campbell’s Family Christmas show at Puckett’s Franklin on Friday, December 18th at 8pm! Special guest Brother Banter will open at 7:30pm.
For reservations, call 615-794-5527 or book via OpenTable. Please note that there is a $12 cover for this show.

4. Cars and Coffee

Cars and Coffee
credit-The MuleTowner

Columbia Motor Alley, Columbia
Saturday, Dec. 19, 7 am – 10 am

Cars and Coffee is back just in time for Christmas! Grab some coffee and cruise to Columbia Motor Alley Saturday morning from 7-10am to see some cool cars!

5. Nashville Nutcracker -Free Televised

Nashville Nutcracker
Family Enjoying Movie Night At Home Together

Friday, Dec. 18, 7 p

Nashville Ballet is partnering with CBS affiliate NewsChannel 5 to present a FREE televised premiere of Nashville’s Nutcracker this holiday season for the first time in company history. Join us as we take a sparkling—and socially distant—journey through the Land of the Sweets and Music City’s glittering past right from the comfort of your own living room.

