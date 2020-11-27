Williamson Weekend: 5 Holiday Happenings This Weekend

1. Masters & Makers Holiday Edition
Explore the local distilleries, breweries, and a winery on the self-guided Masters & Makers trail! Tour each stop and sample locally made whiskey, gin, wine, beer, and more! For a limited time this holiday season, try amazing cocktails at each location, including:
• Seasonal Frosé at Arrington Vineyards
• Barrel Aged Gin and Hot Apple Cider at H Clark Distillery
• Holiday Cocktail at Mill Creek Brewing Co.
• Cordial Cherry Coffee Milk Stout at Curio Brewing Co.
Pick up your Masters & Makers Trail passport at any location or sign up for the free digital passport, visit and check-in(virtually with the digital passport or have your M&M passport stamped) at four out of the five stops on the trail, and earn a Masters & Makers ornament at the visitor center in downtown Franklin
2. Hike at Timberland Park
Timberland Park
Mile Marker 437.2 on the Natchez Trace Parkway
The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) has several nature programs at Timberland Park continuing through the month of November. All programs are open to the public, and the majority are free.
Program participation is limited to meet social distancing requirements. A maximum of ten (10) individuals will be allowed for each event. Pre-registration is required.
- Friday, November 27 – 9:30 a.m. – 1 Mile Day After Thanksgiving Hike – Registration Code: 18980
- Friday, November 27 – 1:00 p.m. – 2 Mile Day After Thanksgiving Hike – Registration Code: 18981
- Saturday, November 28 – 9:30 a.m. – 1 Mile Guided Hike – Registration Code: 18984
- Sunday, November 29 – 1:30 p.m. – Mammal Hike – Registration Code: 18985
For more information and to register visit www.wcparksandrec.com. Timberland Park is located at mile marker 437.2 on the Natchez Trace Parkway, and is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
3. Boutique Bazaar’s Christmas Market
1628 Long Hollow Pike, Gallatin
Nov. 27, 4 p – 8 pm – Nov 28, 9 am – 3 pm
Come enjoy 100 locals specializing in the cutest trends, unique finds, one of a kind, handmade items in our 2 25K sq ft barn and 40 acres in the heart of summer county.
4. Franktown Festival of Lights
Franktown Festival of Lights
Ag Center Franklin, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
Nightly from 5 pm – 9 pm starting Thanksgiving Day
Festival of Lights opens at the Ag Center on Thanksgiving Day at 5 pm. The drive-thru lights display event in Franklin benefits Franktown which serves youth in our area. See other light displays in our area here.
5. AR Workshop Franklin
101 International Drive, Franklin
Nov 28, 10 am – 1 pm
Join in for a festive and family-friendly Cocoa, Cookies & Crafts DIY workshop session to make any of our (totally kid-friendly) Holiday Wood Ornaments. (Given the 1.5 hour time slot, up to 6 ornaments is recommended per person). This is a walk-in workshop, so no registration ahead of time. Walk-in, choose how many ornaments you’d like to make and get crafting! Each guest will start with a set of 3 ornaments for $15. Each additional ornament is $5. Make as many as you’d like!
Choose your ornament designs and paint colors at the workshop! While you’re there, enjoy cookies, cocoa, and check out all of our holiday home decor, jewelry, accessories and last-minute Christmas gift ideas!
Registration is not required to attend this workshop. If you’d like to use a gift card, you must register ahead of time. Call 615-285-4292 if you have any questions.