Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Marshmallow Hike at Owl’s Hill
Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary
545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood
Saturday, Jan. 9, 11 am and 1 pm
Here’s something to do with the family this weekend or an excuse to get out of the house by yourself. How does a nice hike in the winter woods followed by hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows sound?
Register here.
2. Lights at Cheekwood
Cheekwood Botanical Gardens
1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville
Sunday, Jan. 10
It’s your last weekend to enjoy the one million lights display at Cheekwood. And you can also see the Chihuly exhibit, sip hot chocolate, and enjoy the expansive gardens. Tickets are sold out for Friday and Saturday but there are time slots available on Sunday.
Purchase tickets here.
3. Opryland Winterfest
Gaylord Opryland
2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville
Friday- Sunday, Jan. 8-10, 10 am – 5 pm
Gaylord Opryland announced its inaugural Winterfest programming to take place January 8 – March 21, 2021 on Thursdays – Sundays. Winterfest offers a wide array of indoor and outdoor, family-friendly activities such as ice tubing, ice skating and ice bumper cars outside on the Pinetop lawn along with animal encounters and a Jack Frost-themed scavenger hunt inside the resort.
Purchase tickets here.
4. Nolensville Winter Farmers Market
7260 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
Saturday, Jan. 9, 8 am – noon
The winter market will kick off this Saturday. Be sure to visit the Bean Man’s tent for a wide selection of beans grown chemical-free and see the other new vendors.
5. Ice Skating at The Lab
Friday, 7:30pm – 9 pm, Saturday, 7 pm – 8:30 pm, and Sunday, 2:30pm – 4 pm
547 Mount Hope Street, Franklin
A hockey training facility in Franklin has opened for public skate times this winter. Each public skate time is limited to 20 skaters. You can bring your own skates or rent skates at The Lab.
Reserve a spot here.