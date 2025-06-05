Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Franklin Cocktail Festival
Saturday, June 7, 5 pm – 8 pm
Westhaven Neighborhood, 1001 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin
Get ready for an unforgettable evening where the best of summer, cocktails, and lakeside beauty come together. Set against the stunning backdrop of Westhaven Lake, this inaugural outdoor, rain-or-shine festival promises a delightful experience for cocktail enthusiasts.
Experience 10 expertly crafted, sample sized signature cocktails. Take in lakeside views as you sip and socialize, all while enjoying fun music and a vibrant atmosphere.
Find tickets here.
2Splash Days
Friday-Saturday, June 6-7, 10 am – 2 pm
Lucky Ladd Farms, 4306 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville
Splash Days are water-filled days of fun! Let your kids beat the heat as they play in the splash pad, get lost in a sea of foam in the bubble blast, or zoom down inflatable water slides. Remember to pack the essentials: kids swim wear, swim diapers, and plenty of towels. And don’t worry, we’ve got a convenient changing station ready for you.
Find tickets here.
3Homestead Festival
Friday -Saturday, June 6-7
4765 Hardison Mill Road, Columbia
The two-day event held at Rory Feek’s farm in Columbia offers daily learning experiences with musical guests in the evening. Feek will perform on Friday night along with The Cleverlys, and Shenedoah. Saturday night will feature Terri Clark.
Find tickets here.
4Yacht Rock at Crockett Park
Sunday, June 8, 6 pm
Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Parkway, Brentwood
It’s the kick off of the free summer concert series at Crockett Park. Monsters of Yacht Rock will perform this week, the band was established in 2018. Monsters of Yacht is from Nashville is America’s premier tribute to the Yacht Rock Genre. This fast growing band has planted its flag firmly into the look and sound of smooth music from the 70’s to the early 80’s.
5CMA Fest 2025
Friday-Sunday, June 6-8
Downtown Nashville, Nashville
CMA Fest returns for 2025. Throughout downtown Nashville will be free stages with music all day starting at 11 am until 6 pm. During the evening, shows will be available at Ascend Amphitheater and Nissan Stadium.
Find more information here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter