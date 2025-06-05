Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Franklin Cocktail Festival

Saturday, June 7, 5 pm – 8 pm

Westhaven Neighborhood, 1001 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin

Get ready for an unforgettable evening where the best of summer, cocktails, and lakeside beauty come together. Set against the stunning backdrop of Westhaven Lake, this inaugural outdoor, rain-or-shine festival promises a delightful experience for cocktail enthusiasts.

Experience 10 expertly crafted, sample sized signature cocktails. Take in lakeside views as you sip and socialize, all while enjoying fun music and a vibrant atmosphere.

Find tickets here.