Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Smashing Pumpkins
Friday, September 8, 6:30 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
Smashing Pumpkins is bringing their “Their World is a Vampire” tour to Franklin this weekend.
Find tickets here.
2Pickin in the Park
Saturday, September 9, 5 pm
Harvey Park, 4001 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill
Prepare for an unforgettable night at Spring Hill Pickin’ in the Park on Sept 9, beginning at 5 pm at Harvey Park. The Moonlight Grahams will light up the stage, creating an atmosphere of joy and harmony. Come hungry for both music and delicious food.
3Chukkers for Charity
Saturday, September 9, 1 pm
1475 Moran Road, Franklin
Chukkers for Charity is a polo match held at the picturesque Riverview Farm in Franklin. Proceeds go to benefit Saddle Up! in Franklin.
Find tickets here.
4Sunset Safari at the Nashville Zoo
Friday, September 8, 6:30 pm
3777 Nolensville Road, Nashville
See the Zoo after dark while enjoying bites and drinks and live entertainment. There are two tickets options- come early for the safari experience or purchase a night owl ticket for those 21 and over.
Find tickets here.
5Nashville Sounds – Pilgrimage Festival Night
Friday, September 8, 5:30 pm
First Horizon Park, 19 Jr. Gilliam Way, Nashvill
Calling all music and baseball lovers, get ready for “Pilgrimage Night” this Friday (9/8) at First Horizon Park, where three of Music City’s favorite pastimes – baseball, music and giving – are set to collide when the Nashville Sounds partner with Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival and Gibson Gives.
Adding to the traditional fun of a Sounds game, “Pilgrimage Night” is offering tons of special entertainment and treats for attendees. Williamson County Schools Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center (EIC) battle of the band’s winners, Carlisle Wright and The Upstairs Youth, are lined up to electrify the concourse at 5:30 pm CT as gates open. Country sensation and The Voice alum Taryn Papa will perform “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” And following the eventful game, Country duo Tigirlily Gold, who is also set to rock the Pilgrimage Festival lineup this year, will deliver an exclusive acoustic performance before the fireworks show starts.
Find tickets here.