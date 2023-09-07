Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5 Nashville Sounds – Pilgrimage Festival Night

Friday, September 8, 5:30 pm

First Horizon Park, 19 Jr. Gilliam Way, Nashvill

Calling all music and baseball lovers, get ready for “Pilgrimage Night” this Friday (9/8) at First Horizon Park, where three of Music City’s favorite pastimes – baseball, music and giving – are set to collide when the Nashville Sounds partner with Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival and Gibson Gives.

Adding to the traditional fun of a Sounds game, “Pilgrimage Night” is offering tons of special entertainment and treats for attendees. Williamson County Schools Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center (EIC) battle of the band’s winners, Carlisle Wright and The Upstairs Youth, are lined up to electrify the concourse at 5:30 pm CT as gates open. Country sensation and The Voice alum Taryn Papa will perform “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” And following the eventful game, Country duo Tigirlily Gold, who is also set to rock the Pilgrimage Festival lineup this year, will deliver an exclusive acoustic performance before the fireworks show starts.

Find tickets here.