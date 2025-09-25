Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Pilgrimage Festival
Saturday-Sunday, September 27-28, 1 pm – 10 pm
Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin
Make the Pilgrimage to the music festival at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin this weekend. Headliners include John Mayer, Kings of Leon, Turnpike Troubadours, and more.
Find tickets here.
2Music City Signing with Charlie Sheen
Friday-Saturday, September 26-27, 4 pm 8pm, 10 am – 6 pm
Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
Meet over 70 guests appearing at the Music City Autograph Show, including Charlie Sheen on Saturday. Fee to attend is $10, other fees apply to have a photograph with celebrities.
Find more information here.
3Campin in the Park
Saturday-Sunday, September 27-28,
Fischer Park, 4285 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill
Don’t miss your chance to camp at Fischer Park on September 27th–28th. It will be a weekend of camping, nature-inspired activities, and outdoor fun for all ages!
Register here.
42nd Annual Pottery Weekend
Saturday, September 27, 11 am – 4 pm
Copper Fox Gallery, 4136 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin
Join in for fun day of pottery demos, artist talks, and a celebration of ceramic art! Local potters will be in the driveway demoing slab work and teaching wheel-throwing basics.
5The Wiz
Friday-Sunday, September 26-28
TPAC, Nashville
THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new Broadway tour, the first one in 40 years. Middle Tennessee State University theatre alum Cal Mitchell will appear in this production this weekend as the Lion. When Mitchell arrived at MTSU in 2017 after graduating from Siegel High Schoolin Murfreesboro, that’s when he really jumped headfirst into theatre. The theatre major in MTSU’s College of Liberal Arts also minored in musical theatre performance. Read more here about Cal Mitchell.
Find more information here.
