Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-
PrevNext

1. Tap Truck Launch Party -Rescheduled

Tap Truck South
photo from Tap Truck South

Sunday, September 26, 5 pm – 7 pm
*this event was rescheduled from last weekend to Sept 26 
Mockingbird Restaurant, 3035 Reserve Boulevard, Spring Hill

Join in for a free outdoor catered event to celebrate the debut of “Stella Mae” with Tap Truck South Nash. This family-friendly gathering will be hosted outdoors at The Mockingbird Restaurant from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, September 19th, 2021. Come enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and root beer floats for the kids.

2. Pilgrimage Festival

2019 Pilgrimage Festival
Photo by Donna Vissman

Saturday, September 25-26

Park at Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin

Pilgrimage Festival is now in its seventh year at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. With 50 acts performing over a two-day period, you can see The Black Keys, Maren Morris, The Dave Matthews Band, Cage the Elephant, and more.

Buy tickets here. 

3. Brentwood Public Safety Day

City of Brentwood Fire Department
photo from City of Brentwood

Saturday, September 25, 10 am – 2 pm
City Park, 330 Franklin Road, Brentwood

The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department will hold its 10th Annual Public Safety Day Festival from 10 am-2 pm, Saturday, September 25, 2021, in the City Park Brentwood Shopping Center parking lot located at 330 Franklin Road.  The festival will include children’s activities, fire displays, Brentwood Police officers and 911 Dispatch information, and emergency medical vehicles. There will also be a residential fire sprinkler exhibition, a demonstration of how firefighters use equipment to remove someone trapped following a vehicle accident, and a drone display.

4. Muletown Motor Fest

Muletown Motorfest
photo from Muletown Motorfest

Saturday, September 25, 10 am- 3 pm
913 Nashville Highway, Columbia

It’s the first Muletown Motorfest Car Show. Bring out your family and friends and enjoy some really great-looking cars and trucks. They will have food trucks and vendors with live music throughout the day and the best part its FREE to the general public to attend.
The overflow parking for the general public is in the “C1 Church With Purpose” parking lot (follow the signs).

 

5. Bootleggers Bash

Bootleggers Bash
photo from Battle of Franklin Trust

 

Friday, September 24, 6 pm
Carnton Plantation, 1345 Eastern Flank Circle, Franklin

The 2021 Bootlegger’s Bash will feature spirit tastings from several local distilleries, vineyards, and breweries as well as local fare and live entertainment!

Purchase tickets here. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here