Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Tap Truck Launch Party -Rescheduled
Sunday, September 26, 5 pm – 7 pm
*this event was rescheduled from last weekend to Sept 26
Mockingbird Restaurant, 3035 Reserve Boulevard, Spring Hill
Join in for a free outdoor catered event to celebrate the debut of “Stella Mae” with Tap Truck South Nash. This family-friendly gathering will be hosted outdoors at The Mockingbird Restaurant from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, September 19th, 2021. Come enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and root beer floats for the kids.
2. Pilgrimage Festival
Saturday, September 25-26
Park at Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin
Pilgrimage Festival is now in its seventh year at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. With 50 acts performing over a two-day period, you can see The Black Keys, Maren Morris, The Dave Matthews Band, Cage the Elephant, and more.
Buy tickets here.
3. Brentwood Public Safety Day
Saturday, September 25, 10 am – 2 pm
City Park, 330 Franklin Road, Brentwood
The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department will hold its 10th Annual Public Safety Day Festival from 10 am-2 pm, Saturday, September 25, 2021, in the City Park Brentwood Shopping Center parking lot located at 330 Franklin Road. The festival will include children’s activities, fire displays, Brentwood Police officers and 911 Dispatch information, and emergency medical vehicles. There will also be a residential fire sprinkler exhibition, a demonstration of how firefighters use equipment to remove someone trapped following a vehicle accident, and a drone display.
4. Muletown Motor Fest
Saturday, September 25, 10 am- 3 pm
913 Nashville Highway, Columbia
5. Bootleggers Bash
Friday, September 24, 6 pm
Carnton Plantation, 1345 Eastern Flank Circle, Franklin
The 2021 Bootlegger’s Bash will feature spirit tastings from several local distilleries, vineyards, and breweries as well as local fare and live entertainment!
Purchase tickets here.