Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4. Muletown Motor Fest

Saturday, September 25, 10 am- 3 pm

913 Nashville Highway, Columbia

It’s the first Muletown Motorfest Car Show. Bring out your family and friends and enjoy some really great-looking cars and trucks. They will have food trucks and vendors with live music throughout the day and the best part its FREE to the general public to attend.

The overflow parking for the general public is in the “C1 Church With Purpose” parking lot (follow the signs).