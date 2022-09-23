Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Leiper’s Fork Gallery Plein Air Artists

Friday – Saturday, September 23-24, 4 pm – 8:30 pm, 10 am – 5 pm

Leiper’s Creek Gallery, 4144 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin

Leiper’s Creek Gallery continues the highly acclaimed Plein Air Painters of the Southeast Paint Out and “On The Porch” Event. More than 25 highly acclaimed Plein Air painters will spend Sept. 19-24, 2022 painting in Leiper’s Fork, TN.

At 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23 special guest Peter Trippi, editor-in-chief of “Fine Art Connoisseur” magazine, will make a presentation about the world of art and bring enlightened perspective to the PAPSE event. “Fine Art Connoisseur” is the definitive magazine for collectors of representational painting, sculpture, drawings and prints.

On Friday and Saturday, guests are invited to experience the painters creating art en’ plein air (in open air). Visitors can wander from easel to easel as artists capture the beautiful landscapes and historic buildings of Leiper’s Fork. During this time, paintings will be for sale on the porch. They will be framed and ready to go, but only for these two days. This is a wonderful opportunity to acquire paintings from the most celebrated and distinguished painters of the southeast. The event is FREE and open to the public.