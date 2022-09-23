Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Leiper’s Fork Gallery Plein Air Artists
Friday – Saturday, September 23-24, 4 pm – 8:30 pm, 10 am – 5 pm
Leiper’s Creek Gallery, 4144 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin
Leiper’s Creek Gallery continues the highly acclaimed Plein Air Painters of the Southeast Paint Out and “On The Porch” Event. More than 25 highly acclaimed Plein Air painters will spend Sept. 19-24, 2022 painting in Leiper’s Fork, TN.
At 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23 special guest Peter Trippi, editor-in-chief of “Fine Art Connoisseur” magazine, will make a presentation about the world of art and bring enlightened perspective to the PAPSE event. “Fine Art Connoisseur” is the definitive magazine for collectors of representational painting, sculpture, drawings and prints.
On Friday and Saturday, guests are invited to experience the painters creating art en’ plein air (in open air). Visitors can wander from easel to easel as artists capture the beautiful landscapes and historic buildings of Leiper’s Fork. During this time, paintings will be for sale on the porch. They will be framed and ready to go, but only for these two days. This is a wonderful opportunity to acquire paintings from the most celebrated and distinguished painters of the southeast. The event is FREE and open to the public.
2Pilgrimage Festival
Saturday – Sunday, September 24-25
Park at Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin
Now in its eighth year, Pilgrimage Festival is back in Franklin this weekend. Headliners this weekend include Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Elle King, The Avett Brothers, and more. There’s something for the whole family.
3Unseen Documentary
Sunday, September 25, 4 pm
Brentwood Baptist, 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood
The Tennessee premiere of the new documentary “Unseen,” created by a local Nashville filmmakers, will be held on Sunday, September 25 at 4:00pm. If you can’t make it in person, you can also purchase a virtual ticket.
Buy tickets here.
4Muletown Motor Fest
Saturday, September 24, 10 am – 3 pm
GMC, 913 Nashville Highway, Columbia
Join in this coming Saturday for a free family fun event! The show starts at 10:00am with awards beginning at 2:00pm. There will be some awesome vehicles on display. There will also be live music from the “Cadillacs” and several food trucks for your enjoyment.
5Tennessee Honey Festival
Saturday, September 24, 9 am – 6 pm
Bicentennial Park, 600 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville
Enjoy special live music performances, including headliner, Mo Pitney, take part in educational beekeeping seminars, experience Williams Honey Farm’s interactive mobile bee yard classroom, the Monthaven Art Experience, honey-infused mocktails & cocktails, and honey-inspired treats from locally acclaimed Nashville eateries.
Buy tickets here.