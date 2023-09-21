Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Pilgrimage Festival
Saturday-Sunday, September 23-24
Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin
Now in its ninth year, Pilgrimage Festival takes place at the picturesque Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. It’s a weekend to celebrate music, culture and enjoy great eats. Headliners for this year include Zach Bryan, The Lumineers, The Head and the Heart, and more. A few day passes still remain, find them here.
2PAWsome Reading with Shiloh
Sunday, September 24, noon until 2 pm
Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Rd, Brentwood
Shiloh, the gentle and patient READing Paws Partner will be at the Brentwood Library this weekend. Shiloh is a 5 year old Border Collie/Aussie Mix. She loves to be read to, and she will stand all day if someone starts to pet her! She loves treats and her favorite reward is frozen pumpkin yogurt.
All children (ages 5-12) are invited to improve their literacy skills by reading with Shiloh for 20 minutes. The mission of READing Paws is to improve the literacy skills of children through the assistance of nationally registered & qualified therapy animal-owner/handler teams as literacy mentors.
Register to read with Shiloh here.
3Comic Book and Toy Expo
Saturday, September 24, 9 am – 5 pm
844 N James M Campbell Boulevard, Columbia
Comic book and pop culture extravaganza this weekend in Columbia. Admission is $5 at the door.
4 Mountain Stage Celebrates 40 Years
Saturday, September 24, 4 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
For 40 years, Mountain Stage has been the home of live music on public radio. Produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting, hosted by Kathy Mattea, and distributed by NPR Music, each two-hour episode of Mountain Stage can be heard every week on more than 280 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience. This week they will feature Sam Bush, Steve Earl, Elizabeth Book, Sarah Lee Guthrie, and Chris Pierce.
Find tickets here.
5Musicians Corner Fall Edition
Friday, September 22, 3 pm – 9 pm
Centennial Park, 2500 West End Avenue, Nashville
Enjoy the fall weather at Centennial Park with the free Musicians Corner event. This week’s guests are listed below.
8:00 pm- The Wild Feathers
7:00 PM – The Secret Sisters
6:00 PM – North Mississippi Allstars
5:15 PM – Buddy Miller
4:35 PM – Emily Nenni
3:30 PM – Rodney Crowell Trio
3:00 PM – Esther Rose