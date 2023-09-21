Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 PAWsome Reading with Shiloh

Sunday, September 24, noon until 2 pm

Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Rd, Brentwood

Shiloh, the gentle and patient READing Paws Partner will be at the Brentwood Library this weekend. Shiloh is a 5 year old Border Collie/Aussie Mix. She loves to be read to, and she will stand all day if someone starts to pet her! She loves treats and her favorite reward is frozen pumpkin yogurt.

All children (ages 5-12) are invited to improve their literacy skills by reading with Shiloh for 20 minutes. The mission of READing Paws is to improve the literacy skills of children through the assistance of nationally registered & qualified therapy animal-owner/handler teams as literacy mentors.

Register to read with Shiloh here.