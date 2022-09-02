Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1First Friday Art Scene
Friday, September 3, 6 pm
Downtown Franklin, Franklin
Visit local shops in downtown Franklin for the Friday Art Scene. The Franklin Visitor Center will feature local artist Tetra Cierpke who will be exhibiting her oil paintings from 6 – 9 p.m. Swing by to enjoy the art, meet the artist, and shop the latest merch and goods from your favorite local artisans.
2Children’s Storytime at Barnes and Noble
Saturday, September 3, 11 am
Barnes & Noble,1701 Mallory Lane, Brentwood
Join the free children’s storytime on Saturday at Barnes & Noble.
3Charles Esten
Saturday, September 3, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Charles Esten is known for his roles as Ward Cameron on the NETFLIX global hit show Outer Banks, and Deacon Claybourne in ABC/CMT’s Nashville, will perform in Franklin this weekend. Just a few tickets remain.
Buy tickets here.
4Maury County Fair
Friday, September 2 – Sunday, September 4
1018 Maury County Park Drive, Columbia
Games, prizes and live entertainment are back as the Maury County Fair and Expo is set to return September 1st! The annual five-day event will feature live music and livestock and crafting competitions as well as several nightly shows sure to entertain the whole family.
The fair consists of multiple arenas offering a wide variety of family-friendly entertainment. Many of the most popular exhibits have returned this year including the Kids Zone, which sees exotic animals on display, and a monster truck rally.
Find more information here.
5Live on the Green
Friday, September 2- Sunday, September 4
1 Public Square, Nashville
The free festival in Nashville will feature Sheryl Crow, Coin, Moon Taxi, Colony House, Yola and many more.
Find more information here.