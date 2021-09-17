Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Tap Truck Launch Party
Sunday, September 19, 5 pm – 7 pm
Mockingbird Restaurant, 3035 Reserve Boulevard, Spring Hill
Join in for a free outdoor catered event to celebrate the debut of “Stella Mae” with Tap Truck South Nash. This family-friendly gathering will be hosted outdoors at The Mockingbird Restaurant from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, September 19th, 2021. Come enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and root beer floats for the kids.
2. Jonas Brothers at FirstBank Amphitheater
Friday, September 17, 7 pm
The Jonas Brothers will stop on their The Remember This Tour at FirstBank Amphitheater on Friday night with special guests Kelsea Ballerini. A few tickets still remain. For this show, ticket holders must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.
Buy tickets here.
3. Lucky Ladd Farms Pumpkin Festival
Saturday, September 18, 10 am
4374 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville
Enjoy all that autumn has to offer as the leaves begin to change in the cool crisp air; explore the corn maze, pick your pumpkins, bite into a juicy caramel apple and discover why Lucky Ladd Farms has become a family tradition for so many.
Purchase tickets here.
4. Cheekwood Fall Festival
Saturday, September 18, 10 am
Cheekwood,1200 Forrest Park Dr, Nashville
Cheekwood is set to celebrate all things fall during Cheekwood Harvest, part of their year-round lineup of signature seasonal festivals. The changing of the leaves are one of many garden highlights you’ll find as oaks, maples, dogwoods, and other trees greet you with their fall colors. You’ll find activities and experiences designed to appeal to kids, adults and families alike, making this six-week celebration the perfect time for a peaceful solo stroll, a crisp fall family day, or an afternoon date.
Buy tickets here.
5. Summer Shakespeare Festival
Saturday – Sunday, September 18-19, 6 pm
Academy Park, 112 Everbright Ave, Franklin
The free event will kick off with a pre-performance concert that starts at 6 pm followed by the show at 7 pm. Shakespeare’s TWELFTH NIGHT, a comedy of mistaken identity, playing this weekend. TWELFTH NIGHT will feature original music by Tom Mason who will portray Feste in the play.