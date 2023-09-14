Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Franklin Flea Market

photo courtesy of Franklin Flea Market

Saturday-Sunday, September 16-17, 9 am – 6 pm, 10 am – 4 pm

Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin

The Franklin Flea Market returns THIS WEEKEND September 16-17, 2023 to the Williamson County Ag Expo Park in Franklin, TN! Over 500 Indoor/Outdoor Booths full of Unique Treasures, incredible Bargains, Food Trucks & more. Admission is free; parking is $5.

2Bluegrass at the Bird

photo from Mockingbird Theater

Friday, September 15, 7 pm

Mockingbird Theater, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin

Bluegrass at The Bird will feature WharfGrass Tennessee Woodpile and North 65 Pickers
Doors open at 4 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m.

Find tickets here. 

3Celebrate Spring Hill

Saturday, September 16, 6 pm

Worldwide Stages, 5000 Northfield Lane, Spring Hill

The Spring Hill Chamber is proud to roll out the red carpet for a night of celebration. They are lifting the curtain on “Celebrate Spring Hill” presented by John Maher Builders, a celebration of community spirit and monumental milestones. Mark your calendar for Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. and get ready to light up the night.

Find tickets here. 

4Fork Fest

photo courtesy of Shawn Camp

Sunday, September 17, 4 pm

Historic Leiper’s Fork Lawn Chair Theatre, 4142 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin

Excited to announce this year’s 10th annual ForkFest!! Celebrate the music of Hank Williams on his 100th Birthday with Shawn Camp & Friends.
.
September 17th, 2023, at The Lawnchair Theatre in Historic Leiper’s Fork, Tn. This event is free for all to enjoy.

 

5Lucky Ladd Farms

photo courtesy of Lucky Ladd Farms

Saturday, September 16, 10 am – 4 pm

Lucky Ladd Farms, 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville

The Fall Family Festival season kicks off this weekend at Lucky Ladd Farms. Enjoy the corn maze, pick pumpkins, try a caramel apple, and more.

Find tickets here. 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleSounds Overcome Charlotte Rally, Win in Extras
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here