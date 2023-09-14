Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Fork Fest

Sunday, September 17, 4 pm

Historic Leiper’s Fork Lawn Chair Theatre, 4142 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin

Excited to announce this year’s 10th annual ForkFest!! Celebrate the music of Hank Williams on his 100th Birthday with Shawn Camp & Friends.

.

September 17th, 2023, at The Lawnchair Theatre in Historic Leiper’s Fork, Tn. This event is free for all to enjoy.