Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Franklin Flea Market
Saturday-Sunday, September 16-17, 9 am – 6 pm, 10 am – 4 pm
Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
The Franklin Flea Market returns THIS WEEKEND September 16-17, 2023 to the Williamson County Ag Expo Park in Franklin, TN! Over 500 Indoor/Outdoor Booths full of Unique Treasures, incredible Bargains, Food Trucks & more. Admission is free; parking is $5.
2Bluegrass at the Bird
Friday, September 15, 7 pm
Mockingbird Theater, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Bluegrass at The Bird will feature WharfGrass Tennessee Woodpile and North 65 Pickers
Doors open at 4 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m.
Find tickets here.
3Celebrate Spring Hill
Saturday, September 16, 6 pm
Worldwide Stages, 5000 Northfield Lane, Spring Hill
The Spring Hill Chamber is proud to roll out the red carpet for a night of celebration. They are lifting the curtain on “Celebrate Spring Hill” presented by John Maher Builders, a celebration of community spirit and monumental milestones. Mark your calendar for Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. and get ready to light up the night.
Find tickets here.
4Fork Fest
Sunday, September 17, 4 pm
Historic Leiper’s Fork Lawn Chair Theatre, 4142 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin
5Lucky Ladd Farms
Saturday, September 16, 10 am – 4 pm
Lucky Ladd Farms, 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville
The Fall Family Festival season kicks off this weekend at Lucky Ladd Farms. Enjoy the corn maze, pick pumpkins, try a caramel apple, and more.
Find tickets here.