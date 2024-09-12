Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Simmons Bank Open

Friday-Sunday, September 13-15

Vanderbilt Legends Club, 1500 Legends Club Lane, Franklin

Many of the top professional golfers in the world will descend on Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 12-15, 2024, to help determine who will earn the 30 coveted spots on the PGA Tour for the 2024-25 season.

The Korn Ferry Tour (KFT) – the developmental tour for the PGA Tour – and the Tennessee Golf Foundation will host the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation on Vanderbilt Legends Club’s North Course. The 144-player field is the second of four playoff events on the KFT; after the final playoff event, the top 30 players (based on season-long points standings) will qualify for the 2024-25 PGA Tour.

Find tickets here.