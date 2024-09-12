Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Simmons Bank Open
Friday-Sunday, September 13-15
Vanderbilt Legends Club, 1500 Legends Club Lane, Franklin
Many of the top professional golfers in the world will descend on Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 12-15, 2024, to help determine who will earn the 30 coveted spots on the PGA Tour for the 2024-25 season.
The Korn Ferry Tour (KFT) – the developmental tour for the PGA Tour – and the Tennessee Golf Foundation will host the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation on Vanderbilt Legends Club’s North Course. The 144-player field is the second of four playoff events on the KFT; after the final playoff event, the top 30 players (based on season-long points standings) will qualify for the 2024-25 PGA Tour.
Find tickets here.
2Franklin Flea Market
Saturday-Sunday, September 14-15, 9 am – 6 pm, 10 am – 4 pm
Williamson County Ag Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
The Franklin Flea Market returns at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park in Franklin, TN. Over 450 indoor/outdoor booths full of unique treasures and incredible bargains, plus food trucks, free balloon animals & more. Admission is free, parking cost is $5.
3Spring Hill FFA Alumni Tractor and Car Show
Saturday, September 14, 8 am
Spring Hill High School,1 Raider Lane, Columbia
Fun for the whole family all day long. There will be a chili cook-off and food trucks on hand. There will be door prizes, tractor games, skillet throwing, and more. Registration starts at 8 am, parade at 11 am with a silent auction at noon.
4Big Bluey Bash
Saturday, September 14, 1 pm
Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Join in for the “Bluey Bash” to celebrate our favorite Blue Heelers, Bluey and her sister Bingo. Enjoy crafts, games, snacks, and fun activities! Families come join the fun.
5Music City Grand Prix
Friday-Sunday, September 13-15
Nashville Superspeedway, 4847 McCrary Road, Lebanon
Music City Grand Prix returns this weekend at the Nashville Superspeedway. The weekend event kicks off with an event on Broadway then heads to the speedway.
Find tickets here.
