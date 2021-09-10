Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Broken Wheel Festival
Saturday, September 11, 4 pm – 9 pm
Mill Creek Brewing, 2008B Johnson Industrial Drive, Nolensville
Round-Up for Nolensville’s Broken Wheel Music and Arts Festival invites attendees to experience big festival ambiance in Nolensville. Festival-goers can experience artisan booths, listen to live music on two stages, play in the Kid’s Zone and immerse themselves in what it means to be a community by helping raise funds that stay within their community to help their own. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Buy tickets here.
2. 9/11 Tributes
Brentwood
Saturday, September 11, 11 am
In honor of the twentieth anniversary of 9/11, CityPark Brentwood and the City of Brentwood will reprise their annual ceremony to pay tribute to the victims, survivors, and first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
Franklin
Saturday, September 11, 7:45 am
The City of Franklin Police and Fire Departments join with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on America where nearly 3,000 people lost their lives.
A ceremony will be held at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, September 11th, on the steps of the Historic Williamson County Courthouse on Public Square. The tribute, expected to last approximately 30 minutes, will be in-person and streamed live on the City of Franklin Facebook page.
Spring Hill
Saturday, September 11, 10am
A special memorial service will be held at Fischer Park to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the day and the events that changed our world.
3. Sundown Cinema
Friday, September 10, 7:30 pm
Maury County Park, 705 Lion Parkway, Columbia
Sundown Cinema is an outdoor movie series presented by Maury County Parks & Recreation with the support of the Friends of Maury County Parks. All Summer long enjoy a free movie on the big screen!
Bring a blanket and/or lawn chairs, bug spray, and watch a sunset movie in the park.
4. Concert 4 the Cure Westhaven
Saturday, September 11, 5 pm
Westhaven Community Clubhouse, 401 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin
Concert 4 the Cure is an annual fundraiser to benefit pediatric cancer at the Monroe Carell, Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and founded by the Stacey Family. Each year this event takes place in the Westhaven Community of Franklin, TN, presented by The Westhaven Foundation.
Concert 4 the Cure, featuring Resurrection, a Journey Tribute, along with the Eaglemanics and Vic and the Spoils, will take place starting at 5:00 P.M. on the Great Lawn at Westhaven’s Resident’s Club.
Buy tickets here.
5. Middle Tennessee Highland Games
Saturday, September 11, 9 am – 5 pm
Percy Warner Park, 50 Vaughn Gap Road, Nashville
Families can learn about Scottish and Celtic traditions. There will be competitions, children’s activities, demonstrations, and more.
Buy tickets here.