Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2. 9/11 Tributes

Brentwood

Saturday, September 11, 11 am

In honor of the twentieth anniversary of 9/11, CityPark Brentwood and the City of Brentwood will reprise their annual ceremony to pay tribute to the victims, survivors, and first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

Franklin

Saturday, September 11, 7:45 am



The City of Franklin Police and Fire Departments join with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on America where nearly 3,000 people lost their lives.

A ceremony will be held at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, September 11th, on the steps of the Historic Williamson County Courthouse on Public Square. The tribute, expected to last approximately 30 minutes, will be in-person and streamed live on the City of Franklin Facebook page.

Spring Hill

Saturday, September 11, 10am



A special memorial service will be held at Fischer Park to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the day and the events that changed our world.