Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
15 Seconds of Summer
Friday, September 1, 8 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
5 Seconds of Summer announced a tour in support of its latest album The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from The Royal Albert Hall digitally on April 14.
Find tickets here.
2Maury County Fair
Friday -Sunday, September 1-3
1018 Maury County Park Drive, Columbia
The fair is back! You will see the return of several other popular events like the junk car jump & run and the Saturday motocross races. In addition to the back arena fun, all your favorite animal shows and exhibitor competitions are back this year too!
Find tickets here.
3Art Scene Franklin
Friday, September 1, 6 pm
Downtown Franklin, Franklin
It’s the monthly art scene in downtown Franklin where local stores stay open later and feature artists.
4Nolensville Little League Parade
Sunday, September 3, 2:30 pm
7248 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
A welcome home parade for the team will be held on Sunday, September 3, at 2:30 p.m. The parade will be in celebration of the team’s accomplishments this season which includes District 7 Champions, Tennessee State Champions, and Little League World Series appearance for a third year in a row ( finished 4th in the United States).
5Musicians Corner Fall Series
Friday, September 1, 5 pm – 9 pm
Centennial Park, 2500 West End Avenue, Nashville
Centennial Park Conservancy announced that Musicians Corner, Nashville’s free concert series, returns this fall with a five-week season of live music in Centennial Park, kicking off September 1. The multi-genre free music festival will take place each Friday in September from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with an extended performance schedule on September 22 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. in partnership with AMERICANAFEST® and New West Records.