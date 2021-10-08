Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Apples and All Things Festival
Saturday, October 9, 10 am – 4 pm
Morning Glory Orchard, 7690 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
Nashville Craft BevCo (founder and co-owner of the We-Ho market) and Morning Glory Orchard are joining together to bring you this amazing family event. They’ll have an assortment of orchard-fresh apples, cider slushies, pumpkins, mums, and all sorts of fall goodies including amazing local finds in the orchard store! Free admission and free parking.
2. Kite Festival
Saturday, October 9, 11 am – 4 pm, Sunday, October 10, 11 am – 4 pm
Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Road, Franklin
Williamson County Parks and Recreation (WCPR) is excited to once again partner with Chicago Kite Company to host its Second Annual Kite Festival.
Due to the overwhelming popularity of last year’s event, they will be holding the festival for 2 days this year on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd.
3. Spring Hill Library Pop Up Book Sale
Saturday, October 9, 10 am – 3 pm
Spring Hill Library,144 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill
A pop-up book sale, sponsored by Friends of the Spring Hill Library, will take place weather permitting. New releases, paperback fiction, cookbooks, and a variety of non-fiction will be for sale. Cash, checks, credit and debit cards, Venmo, and PayPal will be accepted.
4. The Apple Truck
Sunday, October 10, 8 am – 9:30
1113 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
The Apple Truck is coming to Franklin offering fresh-picked apples straight from the Michigan orchards. Depending on the crop and timing, each box may include two of the following varieties of apples: Paula Red, McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Jonathan, Jonagold, Rome, Ida Red, and Braeburn.
5. On the Porch Plein Air Painters
Friday- Saturday, October 8-9, 10 am – 5 pm
Leiper’s Creek Gallery, 4144 Old Hillsboro Rd, Franklin
Leiper’s Creek Gallery celebrates its 20th anniversary with “On The Porch” with the Plein Air Painters of the SouthEast. More than 30 highly-acclaimed artists will be painting on the streets and in the pastures of Leiper’s Fork this weekend.