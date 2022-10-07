Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Tennessee Apple and All Things Fall Festival
Saturday, October 8, 10 am – 5 pm
Morning Glory Orchard,7690 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville
Get ready to celebrate Tennessee apple season, and a little of everything fall at one of the only local orchards-Morning Glory Orchard. They will have an assortment of freshly picked Tennessee apples, slushies, Morning Glory Orchard’s Hard Apple Cider, preserves, butters, ice cream, nonalcoholic ciders, pastries, mums, pumpkins, local produce (while supplies last). Admission is Free. Free Parking & Free Shuttles Shuttles from The Church at Nolensville 7388 Nolensville Road, $10 Onsite Parking (cash only).
2Whole Hog Festival
Saturday, October 8, 10 am – 6 pm
Oaklawn Plantation, 3331 Denning Lane, Spring Hill
Check out the 2022 John Maher Builders Whole Hog Festival benefitting The Well Outreach Food Pantry on Sat, October 8th, from 10 am-6 pm.
This family-friendly event is Spring Hill’s largest community festival and what’s even more, it benefits your local Well Outreach Food Pantry. This day-long festival has something for everyone. Admission is $5 with children 5 and under FREE!
3The Rambling at Southall
Friday -Saturday, October 7-8, 6:30 pm
Southall Farm & Inn, 1994 Carters Creek Pike, Franklin
Hosted by Tyler Brown and Executive Chef Andrew Klamar, The Rambling is a series of seasonal family-style dining events.
Experience a Taste of Fall – This multi-course feast, cooked over an open fire and using ingredients grown just steps away, honors the land and the people who tend it. Communal tables are set for a memorable meal at The Conservatory Terrace beside the gardens and greenhouses filled with edible herbs and plants. Here, you’ll taste the flavors of fall and enjoy extraordinary cuisine, craft brews, and wine while connecting with friends old and new. It’s a must-do in Franklin.
Buy tickets here.
4Fall Color Hike at Owl’s Hill
Saturday, October 8, 9:30 am
Owl’s Hill,545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood
Fall is upon us! Led by veteran trail guides Denis Lovell and Richard Hitt, you’ll follow the progression of fall at Owl’s Hill. This series of guided walks are just for adults. Walks begin promptly at 9:30; reservations are required.
Make reservations here.
5Franklin Art Crawl
Friday, October 7, 6 pm
Downtown Franklin
Join the Franklin Art Crawl in downtown Franklin at various retailers. Stop by the Visit Franklin location at 400 Main Street for samples of Leiper’s Fork Distillery’s locally made, premium whiskeys.