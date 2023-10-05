Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Diggery Digger’s Dino Event

photo from Franklin Theatre

Saturday, October 7, 10 am, 12:30 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

The Diggery Dino Show is a live interactive show where the audience is a part of the show.  Kids experience a baby dinosaur being hatched inside an egg on stage and so much more fun and amazement.

Find tickets here. 

2Music in the Meadow

Saturday, October 7, 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood

Music in the Meadow is a one-of-a-kind, fall concert series to raise vital operating funds for Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary. Pack chairs or a blanket, a picnic dinner, and join us for an evening of music in the meadows. The artist to perform will be Nashville’s Matt Belsante.

Register for the event here.

3Lucky Ladd Fall Festival

photo courtesy of Lucky Ladd Farms

Saturday, October 7, 10 am – 4 pm

Lucky Ladd Farms, 4373 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville

It’s the Fall Family Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms. Spend the day enjoying the corn maze and pumpkin patch, eating a caramel apple, and more.

Find tickets here. 

4Whole Hog Festival

Saturday, October 7, 10 am – 5 pm

Oaklawn Mansion, 3331 Denning Lane, Spring Hill

Come join in for Spring Hill’s largest community festival! It’s a great day and fun for all ages, plus all proceeds go to support The Well Outreach Food Pantry feeding local families in need.

There’s something for everyone including a HUGE Kid’s Zone with all FREE activities, an antique Tractor Show, a Regional Crafts Fair, a Petting Zoo, Children’s Circus, great LIVE MUSIC all day-long plus lots of yummy Pork-Themed Food. Tickets are $5/person with children 5 and under FREE!

5Susan G. Komen Walk

photo from CoolSprings Galleria

 

Saturday, October 7, 7 am – 10:30 pm

CoolSprings Galleria, 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin

CoolSprings Galleria will host the Susan G. Komen event this Saturday. Registration begins at 7 am with the walk taking place at 9:30 am.

Register here. 

