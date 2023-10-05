Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Music in the Meadow

Saturday, October 7, 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood

Music in the Meadow is a one-of-a-kind, fall concert series to raise vital operating funds for Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary. Pack chairs or a blanket, a picnic dinner, and join us for an evening of music in the meadows. The artist to perform will be Nashville’s Matt Belsante.

Register for the event here.