Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Diggery Digger’s Dino Event
Saturday, October 7, 10 am, 12:30 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
The Diggery Dino Show is a live interactive show where the audience is a part of the show. Kids experience a baby dinosaur being hatched inside an egg on stage and so much more fun and amazement.
Find tickets here.
2Music in the Meadow
Saturday, October 7, 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood
Music in the Meadow is a one-of-a-kind, fall concert series to raise vital operating funds for Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary. Pack chairs or a blanket, a picnic dinner, and join us for an evening of music in the meadows. The artist to perform will be Nashville’s Matt Belsante.
Register for the event here.
3Lucky Ladd Fall Festival
Saturday, October 7, 10 am – 4 pm
Lucky Ladd Farms, 4373 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville
It’s the Fall Family Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms. Spend the day enjoying the corn maze and pumpkin patch, eating a caramel apple, and more.
Find tickets here.
4Whole Hog Festival
Saturday, October 7, 10 am – 5 pm
Oaklawn Mansion, 3331 Denning Lane, Spring Hill
Come join in for Spring Hill’s largest community festival! It’s a great day and fun for all ages, plus all proceeds go to support The Well Outreach Food Pantry feeding local families in need.
There’s something for everyone including a HUGE Kid’s Zone with all FREE activities, an antique Tractor Show, a Regional Crafts Fair, a Petting Zoo, Children’s Circus, great LIVE MUSIC all day-long plus lots of yummy Pork-Themed Food. Tickets are $5/person with children 5 and under FREE!
5Susan G. Komen Walk
Saturday, October 7, 7 am – 10:30 pm
CoolSprings Galleria, 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin
CoolSprings Galleria will host the Susan G. Komen event this Saturday. Registration begins at 7 am with the walk taking place at 9:30 am.
Register here.