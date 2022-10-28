Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Brentwood Beer and Wine Festival

Saturday, October 29, noon – 4 pm

9100 Crockett Road, Brentwood

Attendees will have the opportunity to sample 30 or more craft beers, wine, and a variety of food trucks while listening to live music. A VIP tent that will include limited issues of different beers alongside tasty catered appetizer treats The event is on grounds that cover 3 acres, a covered pavilion, and a sand volleyball court!

Proceeds go to support the ACE Foundation (Advancement of Catholic Education). This tremendous organization helps make Catholic schools a reality for over 300 families in the Diocese of Nashville, primarily through tuition assistance.

