Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Brentwood Beer and Wine Festival
Saturday, October 29, noon – 4 pm
9100 Crockett Road, Brentwood
Attendees will have the opportunity to sample 30 or more craft beers, wine, and a variety of food trucks while listening to live music. A VIP tent that will include limited issues of different beers alongside tasty catered appetizer treats The event is on grounds that cover 3 acres, a covered pavilion, and a sand volleyball court!
Proceeds go to support the ACE Foundation (Advancement of Catholic Education). This tremendous organization helps make Catholic schools a reality for over 300 families in the Diocese of Nashville, primarily through tuition assistance.
Buy tickets here.
2PumpkinFest
Saturday, October 29, 10 am – 6 pm
Downtown Franklin, Franklin
Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest. The festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which attracted 65,000 attendees to the free event. Learn more about PumpkinFest here.
3Graceland Church Fall Festival
Saturday, October 29, 1 pm – 4 pm
Graceland Church, 1667 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin
The community is invited to attend the Fall Festival at GraceLand Church Franklin (1667 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN 37064) on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 1-4 pm!
It’s a free event for the community and is open to everyone. ALL FREE!
4Classic Cars and Candy Bars
Friday, October 28, 5 pm – 9 pm
975 Riverview Lane, Columbia
Come join in for the 2nd annual Classic Cars & Candy Bars trunk or treat car show. They will have a costume contest for adults, children, & pets. There will also be a bicycle giveaway for the kids, food trucks, music, & more and plenty of candy to go around for the kids – be sure to wear your costume.
5Visit a Haunted House
Friday- Sunday October 28-30
Multiple Locations.
It’s the last weekend for several Haunted Houses in the area. Grab your friends and family and get spooked. If you need some suggestions on where to find one near you, read more here.